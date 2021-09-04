Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,916 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 1.5% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,798 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.5% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 106,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 63,602 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,922,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,236. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $81.75 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $138.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.19.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.