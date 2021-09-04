Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 225.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,361 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 123,079 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,661,440 shares of company stock valued at $936,782,122. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $376.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,511,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,546,564. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $359.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.