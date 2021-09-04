Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $851,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 26.7% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 20.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,195,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,250,313. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $105.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

