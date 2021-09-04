Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $31,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

LH traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $306.65. 605,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,532. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.03. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $171.18 and a 1-year high of $309.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

