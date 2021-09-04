iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,999,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $117.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.36. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $122.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.