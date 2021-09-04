iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,269,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,747,000 after acquiring an additional 259,913 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,774 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,997,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,196,000 after acquiring an additional 328,431 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,509,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,395,000 after acquiring an additional 45,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arch Capital Group LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 969,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.99. 909,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,259. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average is $50.01. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $53.11.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.