iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.88

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.88 and last traded at $45.83, with a volume of 2553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.74.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 727.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 73,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

