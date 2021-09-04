iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Stock Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 573,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $18,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,694,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,395,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,350,000 after buying an additional 535,049 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 788,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,761,000 after buying an additional 346,851 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,138,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after buying an additional 171,037 shares during the period.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.40. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

