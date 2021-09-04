iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Stake Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter worth $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 975.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $33.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $34.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.66.

