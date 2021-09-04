iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 258,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,021,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.84. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

