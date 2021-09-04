iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by AAF Wealth Management LLC

AAF Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 11,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.96. The stock had a trading volume of 18,252,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,265,723. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

