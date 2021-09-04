Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will report $13.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.20 million and the highest is $13.60 million. Itamar Medical posted sales of $11.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full year sales of $53.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $53.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $69.34 million, with estimates ranging from $64.27 million to $74.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of ITMR opened at $20.75 on Friday. Itamar Medical has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $334.24 million, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 50.4% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,193,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,592,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter worth $8,981,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 686.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 332,900 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the first quarter valued at about $5,455,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 29.1% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after acquiring an additional 207,400 shares in the last quarter. 43.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

