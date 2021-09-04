IVERIC bio’s (ISEE) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ISEE. Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Shares of ISEE opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.65. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 53.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.