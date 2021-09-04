J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $441,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 40.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 73.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $72.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.36.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

