J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $105.78 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.04.

