J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $355,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,921 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Quanta Services by 16.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,089,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,867,000 after buying an additional 163,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,389,000 after buying an additional 507,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of PWR opened at $116.00 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $116.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.46.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.