J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GD shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

GD stock opened at $202.46 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The firm has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

