J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,382 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

PXD opened at $149.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

