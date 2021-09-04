J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 571 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

NYSE:RCL opened at $79.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.66. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on RCL. Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.