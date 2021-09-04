J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.75. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

