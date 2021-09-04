J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 164,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $22,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J2 Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $136.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.77. J2 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $147.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $429.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 34.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J2 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.