James Hollingshead Sells 2,400 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.30, for a total transaction of $689,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,087,336.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James Hollingshead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $645,456.00.

RMD stock opened at $295.80 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $296.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.30, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.98.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 35,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

