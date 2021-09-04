Jameson Pruitt Brown Acquires 2,500 Shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Stock

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Treasurer Jameson Pruitt Brown purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.90 per share, with a total value of $154,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NEN opened at $61.01 on Friday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile

New England Realty Associates LP engages in the business of acquiring, developing and holding for investment, operating and selling real estate. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units and commercial properties. The company was founded on August 12, 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, MA.

