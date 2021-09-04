Jameson Pruitt Brown Acquires 2,500 Shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Stock

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Treasurer Jameson Pruitt Brown purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.90 per share, with a total value of $154,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NEN opened at $61.01 on Friday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $65.00.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile
New England Realty Associates LP engages in the business of acquiring, developing and holding for investment, operating and selling real estate. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units and commercial properties. The company was founded on August 12, 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, MA.
