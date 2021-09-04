Janney Montgomery Scott Downgrades Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Neutral

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TCBI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $60.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.20. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $7,616,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,245.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,350,000 after purchasing an additional 242,383 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,293,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,017,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,763,000.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

