JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,200

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,097.50 ($14.34).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD opened at GBX 1,033 ($13.50) on Tuesday. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of GBX 684.09 ($8.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,029 ($13.44). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 952.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 906.90. The company has a market capitalization of £10.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26.

In related news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill purchased 50,000 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 862 ($11.26) per share, for a total transaction of £431,000 ($563,104.26).

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.