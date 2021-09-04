Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Dorman Products, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dorman Products in a report issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $91.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.98. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $81.55 and a 12-month high of $113.13. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

