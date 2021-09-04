Jefferies Financial Group Lowers First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$42.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 63.62% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FM. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CLSA raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals to C$41.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$38.50 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$34.96.

FM opened at C$25.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$11.25 and a 1 year high of C$35.07. The firm has a market cap of C$17.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58.

In related news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$2,597,817.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at C$155,022,909.10.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

