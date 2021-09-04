Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €180.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €180.00 ($211.76) target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.26% from the company’s previous close.

DHER has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €162.82 ($191.55).

DHER opened at €129.25 ($152.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a one year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The business’s fifty day moving average is €121.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €116.59.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

