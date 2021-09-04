Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ashland Global Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ashland Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.55 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

NYSE:ASH opened at $93.93 on Friday. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $95.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,925,000 after buying an additional 127,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ashland Global by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,246,000 after purchasing an additional 115,094 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ashland Global by 128.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,467,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,757 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Ashland Global by 0.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ashland Global by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,837,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,761,000 after purchasing an additional 110,133 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

