JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Brokerages expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to post $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.01 billion and the lowest is $1.95 billion. JetBlue Airways reported sales of $492.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $6.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBLU. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.94. 4,888,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,907,532. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,789 shares of company stock valued at $129,193 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 499.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 203,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 169,775 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 35,612 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 422,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 79,618 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,255,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,211,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,571 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

