JMP Securities Increases Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $48.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

NTNX stock opened at $43.24 on Thursday. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.33.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $483,079.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,610 in the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 62.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

