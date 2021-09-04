JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Peak Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Peak Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.2% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $159.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

