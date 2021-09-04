JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.10

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of JEMI opened at GBX 148.50 ($1.94) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 146.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 147.63. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 162 ($2.12).
About JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust
