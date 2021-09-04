JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Stake Reduced by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 41.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 584,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 5.5% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $31,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $453,000.

NYSEARCA:JAGG opened at $54.77 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $56.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.00.

