Juggernaut Exploration (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Shares Up 1.5%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF)’s stock price shot up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 23,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 37,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25.

Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JUGRF)

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Juggernaut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juggernaut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.