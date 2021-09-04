Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $715 million-$735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $746.30 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on KAMN. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Kaman stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.10. The stock had a trading volume of 94,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,342. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.34. Kaman has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $59.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at $152,080.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaman stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kaman were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

