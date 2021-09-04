Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Receives $45.09 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.09.

KARO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair set a $35.13 price objective on shares of Karooooo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karooooo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter worth $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter worth $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter worth $782,000. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KARO opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $673.56 million and a PE ratio of 30.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.65. Karooooo has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.84 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karooooo will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

