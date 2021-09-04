Keel Point LLC Purchases New Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Keel Point LLC bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 216.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190,252 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 196.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,337,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,629 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 177.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,910,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,724 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 13,724.6% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,027,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 197.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,365,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,264,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

