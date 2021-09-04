Keller Group (LON:KLR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,043.60

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,043.60 ($13.63) and last traded at GBX 1,020 ($13.33), with a volume of 730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,028 ($13.43).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Keller Group from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of £724.60 million and a PE ratio of 13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 898.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 844.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 12.60 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

Keller Group Company Profile (LON:KLR)

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

