Kellogg (NYSE:K) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.070-$4.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE K traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded Kellogg to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $5,420,811.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,472. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.