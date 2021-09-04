Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €180.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RI. Credit Suisse Group set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($189.41) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €197.25 ($232.06).

Pernod Ricard stock opened at €183.70 ($216.12) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a one year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €183.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of €174.35.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

