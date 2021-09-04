KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will report sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the highest is $1.77 billion. KeyCorp reported sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year sales of $7.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEY. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,050,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,999,392. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

