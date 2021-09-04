KeyFi Price Hits $0.46 on Top Exchanges (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 4th. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $7,742.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00064923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.45 or 0.00156405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.86 or 0.00189105 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,888.45 or 0.07751989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,068.53 or 0.99816234 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $496.34 or 0.00989499 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,895 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.