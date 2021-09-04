KickToken [new] Price Reaches $0.0148 on Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. One KickToken [new] coin can now be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KickToken [new] has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. KickToken [new] has a total market cap of $22.07 million and $2.82 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken [new] alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00060339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00014918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00123871 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00178124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.04 or 0.00801043 BTC.

KickToken [new] Coin Profile

KickToken [new] (KICK) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,493,621,225 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken [new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken [new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken [new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.