Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Trading Down 3.3%

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF)’s stock price traded down 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. The company has a market cap of $77.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84 and a beta of -0.73.

Kidoz Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KDOZF)

Kidoz, Inc is a mobile advertising technology company, which engages in the development of software products focused on the children’s digital entertainment and advertising technology markets. It operates through the Ad Tech Advertising and Content segments. The Ad Tech Advertising segment includes banners, in-game advertising, completed view videos, and playable ads.

