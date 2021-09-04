Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.33 Million

Equities analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will post $39.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.00 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted sales of $18.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year sales of $135.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.28 million to $165.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $151.36 million, with estimates ranging from $137.28 million to $172.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 86.40%. The business had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.91 million.

KRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $12.10 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $12,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 173,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 143,051 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 7.5% during the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 202,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 148,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $695.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.09. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 136.26%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

