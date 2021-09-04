Kind Ads Token Price Up 21.3% Over Last Week (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 72.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar. Kind Ads Token has a total market capitalization of $408,560.77 and approximately $2,322.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kind Ads Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00060002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00015143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00120152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.40 or 0.00799944 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00047880 BTC.

About Kind Ads Token

Kind Ads Token is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

