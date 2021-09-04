Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to announce sales of $69.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.90 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $65.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year sales of $276.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.56 million to $279.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $285.46 million, with estimates ranging from $282.12 million to $290.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 54,009 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth $2,442,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $20.78. 542,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,343. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.88, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $23.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

