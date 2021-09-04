Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

KRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

NYSE KRG opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.47. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at about $2,442,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 349,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

