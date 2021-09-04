KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KnowBe4 Inc. is a provider of security awareness platform. KnowBe4 Inc. is based in TAMPA BAY, Fla. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KnowBe4 will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other KnowBe4 news, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $59,048.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 7,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $183,063.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,929,636 shares of company stock valued at $138,624,202.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNBE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth approximately $969,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth approximately $32,160,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

